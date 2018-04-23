Your voice wanted for Isle of Wight community radio station

Kelvin shares this latest news on behalf of Vectis Radio. Ed

Would you like to hear your voice on the radio?

Could you read a script for a commercial or promotion?

Fancy donating your voice to the Vectis Radio Voice-Bank?

We are looking for local voice talent to help us make great commercials and promotions for Vectis Radio’s advertising clients, as well as the charities and community organisations that we support as well as Vectis Radio itself of course.

Volunteer your voice

To do this we are looking to establish a register of local people to voice our commercials and promotions.

This would be a voluntary opportunity, and you would receive no payment at all. However, you would get the pleasure of hearing you work on the radio and the satisfaction of helping a community radio station serve its community.

Show reel

If you come on board, we would organise a show reel for you so that when a commercial or promotion is being made, we can pick the most appropriate voice for the job.

This show reel will not be an audition as everyone who applies will make one. Age, ability and accent are no barriers, the more variety we can have, the better.

Get in touch

If you are interested, please email kelvin.currie@vectisradio.fm to arrange for your show reel to be recorded.

Why not come and help a truly local radio station sound even more local?

Looking forward to hearing from you. Literally!

Find out more about Vectis Radio by visiting their Website.

Image: dklein under CC BY 2.0