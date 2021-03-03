Competition to design a Thank You card for Independent Arts

Calling all artists, designers, lockdown creatives and doodlers! Independent Arts have launched a competition for Islanders to design their new thank you card.

The Isle of Wight-based charity, who use the arts to improve wellbeing, quality of life and to reduce social isolation, are looking for two new Thank You card designs which will be used to write thank you notes to our supporters, donors, fundraisers, and volunteers.

Winning designs will be printed

The two winning designs will be professionally produced and printed by Independent Arts. Each winning artist will be credited on the reverse of the card.

The winners will also receive a pack of ten cards featuring their design.

What’s needed

Your design needs to be a great way of saying thank you to a wide audience, perhaps incorporating elements of the difference Independent Arts makes to people’s lives across the Isle of Wight and will need to fit on a standard 8 inch by 5 inch square card.

Entries will be split into two categories of Under 18 and Over 18, with a winner picked from each. Independent Arts hope the activity may inspire people’s lockdown creative streak, or perhaps make a great homeschool art lesson for the younger entrants!

Griffiths: Create something wonderful

Community Engagement Manager Hannah Griffiths says,

“We are hoping that this competition will be a way to get your creative juices flowing and create something wonderful to thank our generous donors.”

How to take part

Downloadable entry forms can be found on Independent Arts Website along with terms and conditions of entry.

These forms, alongside your submission, can then be returned by email to [email protected] – both scanned artworks or good quality photographs will be accepted in the first instance.

Don’t miss the deadline

The competition closes at 4pm on Wednesday 31st March and a winner from each category will be chosen by a panel of judges made up of Independent Arts staff and trustees, with the winning submissions being announced on Independent Arts social media, newsletter and website in April, before going to production and into daily use by the charity.

News shared by Hannah on behalf of Independent Arts. Ed

Image: Wilhelm Gunkel under CC BY 2.0