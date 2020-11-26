Comprehensive age breakdown for Isle of Wight positive Coronavirus tests to date

In the last two weeks the number of children aged between zero and four to have tested positive for Coronavirus on the Isle of Wight has tripled.

Latest figures have broken down the age ranges of Covid-19 cases confirmed on the Island by specimen date and show more cases have been found in those under 60 than above.

Data reallocated

A shift around in the data, however, means the dates some cases were recorded has changed and were reconsigned — leading to a day in November when the registered number of Covid cases on the Island actually dropped.

No reason has been given for the rearranging of data but it has meant the statistics, published by the government’s coronavirus dashboard, varied from that which had already been published.

Three times as many under 60

The new data provided shows between 7th and 20th November, 155 cases were confirmed in those aged 0 to 59, almost three times more cases than in those aged 60 and above, where only 53 cases were recorded.

In all of the cases from March to 20th November, there have been 204 more cases in the under 60s age group. With only 365 in those aged 60-plus.

School-aged children testing positive

During the lockdown period, schools have had to continually ask pupils to self-isolate if they had come into contact with a confirmed case but figures show in the two weeks that followed the start of the second lockdown only 24 positive cases were found in school-aged children, five to 19.

In children aged zero to four, the number jumped from three to 9 in two weeks.

20 to 24-year-olds

Twenty-four more cases were found in those aged between 20 and 24, equating to nearly a third of the cases in that age group for the entire pandemic. It is also the age range with the most recorded cases on the Island.

The second highest age group for Covid-19 cases is those aged between 50 and 54, with 72 cases overall but 19 confirmed in the two-week timeframe.

In those aged 80 and over, only eight cases have been recorded in the last two weeks.

To see the full list of Covid-19 cases broken down by age, you can find them in the table.

Age Up to 20 Nov Total 934 0_4 9 5_9 11 10_14 14 15_19 38 20_24 74 25_29 57 30_34 53 35_39 49 40_44 64 45_49 51 50_54 72 55_59 69 60_64 60 65_69 46 70_74 50 75_79 51 80_84 48 85_89 53 90+ 57 Unassigned 8

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: United Nations under CC BY 2.0