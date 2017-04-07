Compton Bay steps back in place for the holidays

Hurrah! Temporary steps down to Compton Bay beach have been completed, just in time for the school holidays.

The temporary repair of the steps down to Compton Bay have been completed this week, just in time for the school holidays.

A more permanent solution is being sought before the summer, but these steps which have taken a few days to complete will ensure that residents and visitors can take in the beauty of Compton Beach without having to clambour down the cliff edge.

The beach was recently named in the top eight best in the world by the Daily Mail.

Repaired this week
Our thanks to Bruce Steers for sending through photos and updates this week from the car park at Compton.

During the works
Now completed!
If you do head down, give Bruce – the smiley one in the ice cream van – a thumbs up.

Images: © Bruce Steers

Friday, 7th April, 2017 5:30pm

By

