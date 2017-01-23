‘Con-UKIP alliance bulldozed through’ Scrutiny Chair vote claim opposition

Julia Baker-Smith shares this latest news. Ed

Members of the Island Independent Group, Labour Group and Liberal Democrat have called for an extraordinary meeting of the full council.

Leader of the Island Independent Group, Cllr Julia Baker-Smith said,

“Island residents were appalled by the undemocratic way in which the Con-UKIP alliance bulldozed through a vote to not appoint a new chairman of Scrutiny at last Wednesday’s eventful and shambolic meeting of the Full Council. “The Scrutiny Chair is the lead role in ensuring that policy is democratic and that those setting it are held to account and not allowed to make decisions without proper examination. “To leave the Council without a Chair of Scrutiny would effectively give the Tories free reign to do what they like unchecked, which is why they voted to leave it vacant.”

Cllr Reg Barry, Liberal Democrat added,

“A number of other key committees have now been left without chairmanship since last Wednesday’s vote. “We do not agree with the Con-UKIP alliance view that these can be left vacant for three months. “The committees undertake important statutory functions, including dealing with matters of audit and licensing which simply cannot ‘look after themselves’.”

The Extraordinary meeting of the full council has been called and will take place on Wednesday 1st February at 5pm.

