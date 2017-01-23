‘Con-UKIP alliance bulldozed through’ Scrutiny Chair vote claim opposition

Island Independents, Labour and Liberal Democrat councillors have called for an Extraordinary meeting of the full council to be held to revisit last week’s “bulldozed through” vote to not appoint a Chair of Scrutiny.

Council chamber

Julia Baker-Smith shares this latest news. Ed

Members of the Island Independent Group, Labour Group and Liberal Democrat have called for an extraordinary meeting of the full council.

Leader of the Island Independent Group, Cllr Julia Baker-Smith said,

“Island residents were appalled by the undemocratic way in which the Con-UKIP alliance bulldozed through a vote to not appoint a new chairman of Scrutiny at last Wednesday’s eventful and shambolic meeting of the Full Council.

“The Scrutiny Chair is the lead role in ensuring that policy is democratic and that those setting it are held to account and not allowed to make decisions without proper examination.

“To leave the Council without a Chair of Scrutiny would effectively give the Tories free reign to do what they like unchecked, which is why they voted to leave it vacant.”

Cllr Reg Barry, Liberal Democrat added,

“A number of other key committees have now been left without chairmanship since last Wednesday’s vote.

“We do not agree with the Con-UKIP alliance view that these can be left vacant for three months.

“The committees undertake important statutory functions, including dealing with matters of audit and licensing which simply cannot ‘look after themselves’.”

The Extraordinary meeting of the full council has been called and will take place on Wednesday 1st February at 5pm.

Monday, 23rd January, 2017 9:13pm

By

.

8 Comments

  1. mat


    23.Jan.2017 9:39pm

    JBS, you lot threw in the towel, you knew this could happen.

  2. Rob


    23.Jan.2017 9:44pm

    Wouldn’t it be nice to see OUR COUNCILLORS working for us and NOT FOR THEM SELF’S…..

    Or is that too much to ask FOR…

  3. the spy


    23.Jan.2017 10:10pm

    The indies will lose the vote as they haven’t got the majority how much is this going to cost the tax payer in officer time and security etc
    priest blezzard gilby Chapman will have a lot to answer in may

    • Alan Price


      24.Jan.2017 7:37am

      These meetings cost on average £5k per time, however I don’t see why this is the fault of named councillors?

      The independent group are costing the tax payer this sum, as I believe it the rules of Scrutiny Commity are; if the chairman of scrutiny is unable to fulfill his position (Cllr Stewart) then the vice Chairman (Cllr Priest) will then assume chairman title, in the case of both being unable to take on the role of Chairman then a new chairman will be elected at the next scrutiny meeting, so if the independents could be bothered to wait for the next meeting they would save the tax payers money, but as it has been clear with the whole Jon Platt case the independents don’t seem to care about the tax payers…

      • ErnestCitizen


        24.Jan.2017 10:50am

        Good lord now you think a relatively minor amount of money (in comparison to the total budget of the Council) is more important than proper accountable democracy?

        If you are so concerned about the costs how do you feel that the new administration have made the executive bigger, which will incur a heaver ongoing cost??

  4. Rod Manley


    23.Jan.2017 11:01pm

    As useless has it has been, we must have it to challenge the Conservative coup.

  5. Richard


    23.Jan.2017 11:12pm

    Lost all faith in this council they haven’t got a clue I have seen better behaved children. Stop squabbling and start doing what you all were elected to do work for us. Come mays elections I hope you clowns are not voted back in

  6. Cllr. Karl Love


    23.Jan.2017 11:48pm

    Please can our elected members say something inspirational, reassure islanders and actively lead from within the council. This is just shambolic behaviour. Just do what your were all elected to do!

    Now is not the time for gloom and doom whatever your party colours. All our politicians need to be positive and show some vision. We don’t want out dated institutional leadership. We need creativity and problem solving minds. Get on with it and fight for a better governmental settlement and financial deal for our island. That’s what the people want so please stop this internal bickering. We, local and county Cllr’s. are the representatives of the people and this comes first.

    Some of our political leaders seem to have more in common with the Vicar of Dibley and its parish council than real island life! I just despair at the deal done with the right wing and just can’t imagine putting an extremist in charge of Homelessness, Planning and Housing! How does this fit and represent the diverse communities of our island !

    Get a grip and fight for our island rather than fighting for your own political position or colours.

    Cllr Karl Love – Love IOW ❤️

