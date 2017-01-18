Members of the Isle of Wight full council will be gathering at County Hall from 6pm for their monthly meeting tonight (Wednesday). Follow our live coverage below.

Earlier in the week, the leader and deputy leader resigned from the Executive, along with another executive member, Gordon Kendall who’d only been in the position for a couple of weeks.

Won’t do government’s ‘dirty work’

One month away from the annual budget-setting meeting, the councillors said that “in the face of the unwillingness of Government to lift a finger” their positions were “untenable and, perhaps more pertinently, intolerable”.

It’s expected to be a lively meeting, especially as despite the Island Independent administration still being in place, opposition councillor, Conservative Dave Stewart, offered top step in as ‘caretaker leader’.

Live updates

The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.

If you value the live coverage from OnTheWight, please consider making a donation to our running costs.

Papers for the meeting

There are a number of other items on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, including several motions from opposition councillors.

Papers below have more detail on the various items due to be discussed at the meeting. Click on the full screen icon to see larger versions.

Isel of Wight full council meeting January 2017 Agenda by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Image: zengei under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.