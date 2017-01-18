Members of the Isle of Wight full council will be gathering at County Hall from 6pm for their monthly meeting tonight (Wednesday). Follow our live coverage below.
Earlier in the week, the leader and deputy leader resigned from the Executive, along with another executive member, Gordon Kendall who’d only been in the position for a couple of weeks.
Won’t do government’s ‘dirty work’
One month away from the annual budget-setting meeting, the councillors said that “in the face of the unwillingness of Government to lift a finger” their positions were “untenable and, perhaps more pertinently, intolerable”.
It’s expected to be a lively meeting, especially as despite the Island Independent administration still being in place, opposition councillor, Conservative Dave Stewart, offered top step in as ‘caretaker leader’.
Live updates
The live updates that appear below from inside the chamber at County Hall will automatically refresh in the page. However, to see latest comments added to the article, you’ll need to refresh the page. Items in double brackets (()) indicate comment from the author.
Papers for the meeting
There are a number of other items on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, including several motions from opposition councillors.
Papers below have more detail on the various items due to be discussed at the meeting. Click on the full screen icon to see larger versions.
Wednesday, 18th January, 2017 5:12pm
By Sally Perry
yjc
18.Jan.2017 7:53pm
Councillor Lumley is a disgrace to his Parish/Constituency/Voters
retired hack
18.Jan.2017 8:00pm
Councillor Lumley sticks up for democracy and working people.
Simon Haytack
18.Jan.2017 8:20pm
100%
Stewart Blackmore
18.Jan.2017 9:55pm
That must be why he gets re-elected every four years, you think?
retired hack
18.Jan.2017 8:06pm
Maybe in future all opposition councillors should be removed from the chamber. That’s what Donald Trump would do.
the spy
18.Jan.2017 8:06pm
Councillor Lumley says it like it is refuse to leave
the spy
18.Jan.2017 8:14pm
video not working
Sally Perry
18.Jan.2017 9:21pm
There is no video. As we have done since 2007, we provide textual updates.
tiki
18.Jan.2017 8:14pm
Lumley likes the sound of his own voice. I want to know why Cllr John Howe spent most of the first half playing with his ipad? How much are we paying him? As for Stubbings – you’re not paid to abstain.
Stewart Blackmore
18.Jan.2017 9:53pm
Then, in the interests of balance, you’ll want to know why Bob Seely spent so much time on his laptop and phone while at the same time digesting what was going on during the meeting. He only looked up when he spoke and most of what he did say could have been left unsaid.
the spy
18.Jan.2017 8:24pm
report him to the standards board pics of him playing on facebook
Potentate
18.Jan.2017 8:26pm
Geoff Lumley and some of these independents are making the Island a laughing stock. It’s embarrassing.
What has any of this got to do with the islands problems?
East Cowes
18.Jan.2017 8:32pm
I can’t tell what Item 5.4 is on the amendment to paper B, but I can say that John Metcalfe’s comment is just as callous about people with Disabilities. Has he not heard that Disability has been cut and cut, and that it is not just trying to sort out Universal Credit (which doesn’t even exist on the Isle of Wight for Disability yet!!!!)
Sally Perry
19.Jan.2017 7:22am
5.4 of the recommendation on Paper D was:
tiki
18.Jan.2017 9:36pm
It’s all very well for Cllr Fuller to suggest we should use the buses but has he every tried to get a bus down to Niton, Newchurch and Brighstone and even some parts of Ryde? If you want people to use the buses reinstate some of the routes and make the services more regular! Bus fares need to be cheaper.
tiki
19.Jan.2017 8:21am
I watched he video link last night via IW Radio and it was an eye opener to say the least. I’m just your average punter. Can someone explain to me why Cllr Priest sits and votes with the Cons? I also thought Jones Evans (?) had jumped ship but she was sitting with them and voting with them……..no wonder we get confused. After last night performance I really don’t know who I’m going to vote for come May.
Luisa Hillard
19.Jan.2017 10:40am
You will see how chummy Cllrs Priest, Gilbert, Jones-Evans and Chapman are with the Conservatives when they stand unopposed in their wards. Meanwhile they have been part of a Tory-UKIP alliance for at least a year.
Don’t forget that Cllr Priest was fired from the Executive (and resigned from the Indie group) because of his alleged Con dealings. The old news stories should be easy to find. The email evidence no doubt still exists.
My advice would be: Judge your councillors on their ward work, as much as political philosophy. What kind of world do you want to live in?
Geoff Lumley
19.Jan.2017 10:30am
Usually the Ruling Group sits on one side and ALL opposition members the other. However, in 2014 Priest, Gilbey, and Blezzard all crossed the chamber to join the opposition (Jones-Evans never had to move when she decided to pretend not to be a Tory anymore). When the Tory/Ukip/new-Indys started to work together early last year, Labour and Reg Barry decided to move over with the IW Indys, with whom we had a ‘critical friends’ relationship. We remained as opposition, but our differences were small compared to the gulf with the new administration.
Luisa Hillard
19.Jan.2017 10:46am
Geoff, please don’t call the IMG members ‘independent’ or ‘Indy’. They aren’t and it’s embarrassing for those of us who are, as well as confusing to residents. Please call them Individual Members, which is their own name and distinguishes them from us.
seriously!
19.Jan.2017 10:56am
Please explain the difference between an independent member & an individual member.
ErnestCitizen
19.Jan.2017 11:07am
Both types of Councillor campaigned and were elected as being independent of a political party.
However the members of the breakaway Individual Members Group (!) have since aligned themselves and vote with the Conservative Party.
Vote for one thing, get another.
steve stubbings
19.Jan.2017 11:12am
Except for Councillor Jones Evans who, having been elected as a Tory, now leads the Individual Members Group and votes with the Tories?!
The ‘Individual members’, on the whole, are disaffected former members of other groups. Some of them may, for example, have failed in an attempt to take over the group of which they were once a member by conspiring with others outside that group.
‘Independent group members’ have tended to remain faithful to their original aspirations to the extent that this has been possible under enormous financial constraints.
I hope that helps.
retired hack
19.Jan.2017 11:18am
JJE’s resignation letter from the Tories was a very curious one. It managed to blame the Independent administration for her decision. It was almost as though it had been written by someone else…
retired hack
19.Jan.2017 11:34am
Luisa has just explained it perfectly clearly. There are always some folk who don’t want to understand.
m coakley
19.Jan.2017 11:30am
Sadly I can be criticised as not being aligned to any political party and make decisions on various local and national issues. However looking at these reports our elected representatives are behaving like ferrets fighting in a sack.
Disruptive behaviour is a big educational issue and if these people were students they would be looking at temporary or permanent exclusion.
How can any authority continue like this? Why would electors vote for any of them or is it representation by default?