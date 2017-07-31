Concern grows for missing woman

The family and friends of Jasmine Craig are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.
Jasmine – in her thirties – was last seen on Sunday morning getting off a No. 3 bus in lower Ventnor.
Her family say it’s urgent that she’s found, as Jasmine hasn’t had her medication since Saturday morning.
If you spot Jasmine please get in touch with police on 101 urgently.
Her family would like to thank everyone who has helped share this message.
By Sally Perry
