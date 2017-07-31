Concern grows for missing woman

Jasmine hasn’t been seen since Sunday morning and has not taken her medication since Saturday. Call police if you see her.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

jasmine craig

The family and friends of Jasmine Craig are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Jasmine – in her thirties – was last seen on Sunday morning getting off a No. 3 bus in lower Ventnor.

Her family say it’s urgent that she’s found, as Jasmine hasn’t had her medication since Saturday morning.

Get in touch
If you spot Jasmine please get in touch with police on 101 urgently.

Her family would like to thank everyone who has helped share this message.

Monday, 31st July, 2017 3:30pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fw6

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Ventnor

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*