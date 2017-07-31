Britain’s Got Talent’s auditions are coming close to Isle of Wight

There’s no doubting the popularity of Britain’s Got Talent – not only in the watching, but with those who want to share their talents with the audience.

Each year they scout for talent across the UK. They aren’t making it to the Isle of Wight this year, but they will be auditioning nearby. Successful acts will then be in with a chance of securing a place at one of the judges’ auditions in 2018.

What kind of talent?

The organisers describe it as:

“The show is open to any performer of any age, with any talent – all you need is a skill and star quality which they think will impress. Anything goes from magicians to comedians, drag acts to singers and acrobats to animals.”

Where you can audition

This year, the Britain’s Got Talent team is coming to Southampton and Portsmouth to hold open auditions.

Southampton

When: Monday 14th August

Where: Westquay Shopping Centre

What time: 12pm and 5pm

Portsmouth

When: Wednesday 16th August

Where: Cascades shopping centre

What time: 1pm and 6pm

If you go, let us know how you get on.

Image: bensutherland under CC BY 2.0