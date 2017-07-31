Misery guts tries to dampen Ventnor’s community spirit

Following the recent road closure in Ventnor’s Pier Street due to the nearby partial collapse of a house, it was fantastic to see community spirit in full force from shopkeepers in the southern end of the street.

As the road was closed to traffic they wanted to make sure visitors knew the shops were still accessible by foot, so put up bunting, placed flower pots and chairs out on the closed section of road and generally made it feel welcoming and lively.

That was until a grumpy spoilsport decided to spoil the fun and report them to Island Roads.

Duty-bound to investigate

Once reported, Island Roads were duty-bound to investigate.

The result is that despite the road being closed to vehicles, these community-minded women trying to make the best of a bad situation by brightening up their little patch in Ventnor were told they not permitted to have their chairs, plant pots and bunting out.

Not the first to complain

This situation reminds us of the complaint made in 2014 about the chimes of the hourly church bell at Holy Trinity church, Ventnor.

The single complaint made after the chimes returned to service, following a short break whilst repairs were being made, resulted in the church having to raise around £2,000 to switch off the sound from the chimes during the night hours.

Although it was found that sound levels were above the World Health Organisation (WHO) limit, this was the first complaint made in the 154 lifespan of the chimes.

