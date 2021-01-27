Concerns horses could be ‘spooked’ by football golf plans at Tapnell Farm

Football golf could be coming to an Isle of Wight tourist attraction.

Tapnell Farm, on Newport Road, closer to Freshwater, is asking planners for permission to change the use of one its fields into an 18-hole football golf course.

Spanning nearly seven acres

The course would span 6.92 acres and planning agents, BCM, say there would be no material change to the look of the grassland, apart from the mowing of the actual holes.

The tourist hotspot is adding the new attraction to create something that can be used during the Covid pandemic when it is safe and legal to do so, as the course and those working on it can ensure social distancing in a large, outdoor entertainment area.

Aimed at improving tourism economy

Agents said the farm was considering the attraction to improve the tourism economy.

The football golf course if approved, would be the first one on the Island.

Public bridleway Y10 runs across the proposed course but should be accessible to the public.

“Horses could be spooked”

The Isle of Wight Council’s rights of way team argues the path would be affected as horses could be spooked by the activity going on around them.

Officers are asking horse-proof fencing and gates be installed either side of the path, with gravel put down to avoid the surface becoming worn, wet and muddy.

The rights of way team is also asking that football golfers be stopped when, and if, horses use the path.

To view or comment on the application (20/02210/FUL), you can view the council’s planning portal. Comments will be accepted until 5th February.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: JuanMFernandez2000 under CC BY 2.0