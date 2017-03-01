Concerns raised over process to give Crime Commissioner voting rights on council

At last week’s extraordinary Executive meeting and then again at the Full Council meeting (see our live coverage), former Executive member, Cllr Julia Baker-Smith twice raised concerns about the process used in connection with a recommendation for Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, to join the Fire Authority.

The Isle of Wight Fire Authority it is made up of the 40 Isle of Wight councillors.

Voting rights for Crime Commissioner

Last year, Theresa May (when still Home Secretary) transferred ministerial responsibility for Fire and Rescue policy to the Home Office – indicating a move that would eventually see all responsibility for Fire & Rescue be transferred to the Police and Crime Commissioners.

Although it is not compulsory, the paper before the Executive claimed that by giving the PCC immediate voting rights, the council would be demonstrating to Government they are willing to comply with the Policing and Crime Act 2017 (which comes into force in April) and collaborate with partners.

PCC has to make request to join

It was argued by Cllr Baker-Smith at the meeting that although the new Act allowed the PCC to join the Fire Authority, the Act was very clear that it was the PCC who had to make the request to the Fire Authority to join.

Section 7: Involvement of police and crime commissioner in fire and rescue authority (7) A relevant police and crime commissioner may only be appointed to a committee or sub-committee to which this subsection applies in response to a request made by the commissioner to the appointing authority or authorities or, in the case of a sub-committee, to the appointing committee.

Verbal request came same day as meeting

OnTheWight got in touch with the Isle of Wight council asking them to confirm when and how the formal request was made to the Fire Authority.

A spokesperson told OnTheWight,

“The PCC has verbally requested to Dave Curry [Chief Fire Officer] and Dave Stewart [IWC Leader] on 21 February. “The Act doesn’t specify how requests can be made, but it is expected that a written request will follow.”

Confusion has arisen because the paper presented to the Extraordinary Executive meeting had been written and published (13th February) eight days before before the PCC had made the verbal request to join the Fire Authority.

Discussed on “several occasions”

At the full council meeting, Cllr Stewart said he had, on several occasions, spoken with the PCC about the matter. In particular, he mentioned seeing him on 15th February at the Rural Crime Community Conference, saying,

“I showed him the details relating to this and I was aware then that he would be happy to request that approach. “He actually said to me that he was happy to request the approach and he will then be sent, as I understand it, the full details. “My understanding is that we will have it both verbally and in writing.”

Now the recommendation has been approved by the Executive Committee, it will go to Full Council for approval.

The Paper

Full details can be found in the paper below.







Extraordinary Executive Meeting Paper A (PDF)



Extraordinary Executive Meeting Paper A (Text)



