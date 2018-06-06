Consultation for combined Fire Authority with Hampshire set to go ahead

Plans for a 12-week consultation into creating a new combined fire authority for the Island and Hampshire look set to move ahead.

The Isle of Wight Council’s Cabinet is being asked to accept the detailed business case and give the green light for the consultation when it meets on 14 June.

The new body, if eventually approved, would bring together the governance of the Island’s fire authority – which is currently the council – and the Hampshire Fire Authority, which includes the Portsmouth and Southampton areas.

Following the consultation and Full Council consideration, the proposal for a combined authority will go before Cabinet to approve. The final decision will rest with the secretary of state.

Combining overall governance

Cabinet member for public protection, Cllr Tig Outlaw, said:

“In March this year our Full Council accepted an outline business case for a combined fire authority, but at that time we felt it was right and necessary to ensure the Isle of Wight community was presented with the detailed business case prior to consultation. “This is the next stage in that process as we, and Hampshire, look at the case to combine the overall governance of our two authorities. No change to the current operations of our fire and rescue service is envisaged in this report. “The Cabinet will now assess the comprehensive version and look to undertake a thorough 12 week consultation involving key stakeholders, including unions, town and parish councils and the Isle of Wight public. “This is about achieving what is best for our Island community, ensuring the future resilience of the service and the safety of our residents. “We already have a strategic partnership agreement with Hampshire. This has brought improved capacity, shared expertise and significant career development opportunities for firefighters and officers. That current agreement comes to an end in 2020 and the proposed combined authority is the next potential step.”

Since the partnership began in 2015 there has been combined working between the Island and Hampshire in strategic leadership, fire control and mobilising, health and safety, fleet and equipment maintenance, and other areas.

Exploring the risks and benefits

Cllr Outlaw,

“This new comprehensive business case explores the risks and benefits of a new combined authority, with public safety paramount alongside a focus on efficiency, effectiveness and economic factors. “The report suggests a combined authority would improve levels of service, including in key preventative areas such as community and business safety initiatives. It would enhance capacity and help toward future improvements and development. This consultation will now give us the opportunity to listen to our community’s views on the proposal.”

If approved by the council’s Cabinet, the consultation would begin during the summer, with a similar process taking place in Hampshire. A report back on the findings would be due in the autumn.

Factfile:

The detailed business case indicates the council could make savings of £270,000 in central support costs and transfer some financial liabilities to a new combined authority, including for annual property maintenance (£520,000), and short-term vehicle replacement (£1.8 million).

A combined authority would provide increased capacity and resilience for the Island through shared resources in areas such as maritime response, extrication and trauma, hazardous materials, and terrorism incidents.

A combined authority would also give the Island access to Hampshire’s wide range of community initiatives.

The Island’s fire authority serves a population of 140,000 (Hampshire 1.83 million).

The Island has 69,600 domestic properties (Hampshire 754,000), and 6,630 non-domestic properties (Hampshire 51,500).

The Island’s fire and rescue service has ten fire stations (Hampshire 51), 13 fire appliances (Hampshire 78), 76 wholetime firefighters (Hampshire 679), 86 on-call firefighters (Hampshire 496), and 19 corporate staff (Hampshire 256). The existing combined fire control has 31 personnel.

In 2017/18 the Island’s fire service attended 1,349 incidents (Hampshire 20,299), including 306 fires (Hampshire 3,891).

It is envisaged the Isle of Wight Council would have one representative on a new combined fire authority, alongside representatives from Hampshire County Council, and Southampton and Portsmouth city councils.

While the Isle of Wight Council is the Island’s fire authority and responsible for the local fire and rescue service, in Hampshire the fire and rescue service is separate from direct local authority control, although council representatives sit on the governing fire authority.

The element Island council taxpayers currently contribute annually towards the fire and rescue service is estimated at £62. It is expected the switch to a combined fire authority would mean a replacement annual figure similar to the current Hampshire Fire Authority precept of £66.







PROPOSED CREATION OF A NEW COMBINED FIRE AUTHORITY TO INCLUDE HAMPSHIRE, SOUTHAMPTON, PORTSMOUTH AND THE ISLE OF WIGHT AUTHORITIES (PDF)



PROPOSED CREATION OF A NEW COMBINED FIRE AUTHORITY TO INCLUDE HAMPSHIRE, SOUTHAMPTON, PORTSMOUTH AND THE ISLE OF WIGHT AUTHORITIES (Text)



Report from the Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: Flazingo.com under CC BY 2.0