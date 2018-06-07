Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 7th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

07 June — 21 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : Southern bend : Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017814

B3330 Upper Green Road, St Helens, Isle of Wight

07 June — 21 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ST HELENS : Northern Bend by Hope Cottage : Upper Green Road-St Helens

Works description: Installation of High Friction Surfacing ST HELENS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017813

Beacon Alley, Godshill, Isle of Wight

08 June — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : By The Worsley Trail PB GL15 ML530115 : Beacon Alley-Godshill – 19335

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018811

Godshill Byway 48, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

08 June — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WROXALL : Whole length of road (ML N/A CLASS 4B) : Godshill Byway 48-Wroxall (also known as part Rew Lane)

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018810

Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

08 June — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : Near Brandywell ML540204 : Lessland Lane-Godshill

Works description: edge of c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018809

Lessland Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

08 June — 13 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : Near Brandywell ML540204 : Lessland Lane-Godshill

Works description: edge of c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000018806

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

08 June — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL: From Kemming Road, 588m south towards Ventnor. ML 530136: Ventnor Road-Whitwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018877

Ventnor Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

08 June — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL: From Kemming Road, 588m south towards Ventnor. ML 530136: Ventnor Road-Whitwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018878

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 June — 13 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Trotters Riding School,Ashey Road,Ryde,IOW.

Works description: – LOCATE & REPAIR LEAK ON 230mm MAIN.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09228675

B3323 Carisbrooke Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 June — 14 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Thairapy 2-8 Carisbrooke Road, Newport

Works description: Scaffold Licence -07/06-13/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004045

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 June — 13 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : o/s no 11, ML230071 : Clatterford Road-Newport

Works description: Gully needs connecting to system. Clatterford Road, Newport. NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018858

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

07 June — 09 June

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640345 to 640349 – From Madeira Road to Allenbay New Road, Totland : TOTLAND

Works description: Hedge and Quartering along whole ML TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018875

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

08 June — 19 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS THE STUDIO

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM FARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115347107-4460

A3056 Arreton Street, Arreton, Isle of Wight

07 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: ARRETON : Outside St Albans ML410061 : Arreton Street-Arreton

Works description: Channels ML410061 ARRETON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018860

B3325 Terminus Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 4 Trafalgar Court

Works description: Skip Licence-08/06-14/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004047

Clifford Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 June — 14 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 34 Clifford Street Newport

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 07/06-13/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004043

Colwell Common Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

07 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: HEATHER COTTAGE, COLWELL COMMON ROAD , TOTLAND,IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL NEW WATER SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09223183

Home Meade, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 June — 09 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 7/9 HOME MEADE NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT, HOME MEADE

Works description: Replace 1 existing pole 0.5m x 0.5m

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006TI002AP500250304600

Jordan Close, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

08 June — 22 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GURNARD : Whole length of close from the junction of Woodvale Road 87m ML140127 : Jordan Close-Gurnard

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML162123 GURNARD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018777

Moor View, Godshill, Isle of Wight

07 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: from opp 16 to junction with SCHOOL CRESCENT on MOOR VIEW

Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 15m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA03

School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight

07 June — 12 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: opp junction with TERNAL MEAD on SCHOOL CRESCENT

Works description: GODSHILL 496742 – Overlay – PROVISON OF SERVICE – Lay approx 5m of Duct 54/56 in fw to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU4G9JA02

Steephill Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: just down from Shanklin Theatre

Works description: Skip Licence – Steephill Road, Shanklin – 08/06-14/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004049