Consultation planned for changes to parking in Cowes, East Cowes, Northwood and Gurnard

The next phase in a long-running Island-wide review of traffic regulations is to be announced tomorrow (Friday).

After reviewing suggestions from local people, the Isle of Wight Council is publishing proposed minor changes to parking in Cowes, East Cowes, Northwood and Gurnard.

This is the first of several districts to be reviewed, and all areas of the Island will be reviewed in due course.

Formal consultation to take place

The changes proposed have been drawn up from suggestions made since 2019.

Plans were drawn up and agreed with the police, before consulting with town and parish councils and local elected members at the end of 2020.

The original designs were amended to reflect the feedback given, and now a formal consultation is to be launched in the area before any decisions are taken.

Rowland: Most of the changes proposed are very minor

Director of Neighbourhoods, Colin Rowland, said,

“These changes are intended to make the roads in this area safer and easier for everyone to use. “Most of the changes proposed here are very minor, but I know that a small change can sometimes make a big difference to local people’s lives. “I am grateful to the town and parish councils and ward councillors in the area who took the time to make suggestions and send us feedback on the initial proposals we worked out. “We are still open to feedback on the proposed Traffic Regulation Orders so I hope people in Cowes, East Cowes, Northwood and Gurnard will take a look at what we’re suggesting and let us know what they think.”

Signs with details of proposed changes will be displayed in every street affected, for example attached to lamp-posts.

It is also possible to obtain a copy of the changes by emailing [email protected] after Friday 14th May 2021 – this is also the email address to send any comments.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: clearlyambiguous under CC BY 2.0