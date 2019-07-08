Contrary to Isle of Wight council press release Cowes Floating Bridge is operating as normal today

Late Friday afternoon last week the Isle of Wight council (IWC) issued a press release reporting that the Cowes Floating Bridge would be out of action Monday-Friday this week, with a passenger launch in operation.
As pointed out by OnTheWight at the time, the dates did not seem to match those advised by Cowes Harbour Commission.
Contrary to their own release, this morning the IWC tweeted the following:
As you’ll see from the replies, several members of the media challenged the accusation that they’d issued incorrect information.
It took an hour and a half before the IWC confessed that it was due to their own error that the media had advised their readers the bridge would be suspended today.
Floaty Finder
Once again, users of the floating bridge can only rely on Floaty Finder to provide accurate information about the bridge’s movements.
This service is provided free of charge by a group of residents who developed the App/Website out of a frustration of not knowing when the bridge was working.
Monday, 8th July, 2019 8:42am
By Sally Perry
