Floating bridge out all next week for chain replacement

Cowes Harbour Commission say the work will take place Tues-Thurs, but Isle of Wight council say the Floating Bridge will be out of action for five days.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

floating bridge chains

This in from the Isle of Wight council, Ed

Experts will fit new chains to the Cowes floating bridge next week to replace the older existing chains – which are at the end of the normal operating life of three years. 

To undertake the fitting, the floating bridge will be out of service from 7am Monday 8th to 7pm Friday 12th July [date and time amended by Ed to read correctly].

This is also to ensure that depth surveys are carried out on the new chains to satisfy the Cowes Harbour Commission’s minimum depth requirement for chain clearance. 

A foot passenger service will be in place for the week, from 5am each morning. 

End of life for current chains
The current chains are the original ones used on the previous floating bridge and have now come to the end of their period of use, having been in place for three years. 

The new chains, coupled with the rubber matting installed last year, should further reduce noise and vibration when the bridge docks. 

“Bridge continues to work well “
The bridge continues to work well and last month operated for 94.3 per cent of its scheduled operating hours, carrying 40,163 foot passengers and 19,200 car users, including over the busy festival period. 

The new chains are expected to last two to three years.

Image: © Allan Marsh

Saturday, 6th July, 2019 2:50pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n2J

Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Floating bridge out all next week for chain replacement"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
eastcowes
It isn’t functioning well, and those numbers of pedestrians and cars are FAR FEWER than the old floating bridge. Stop the relentless spin, Isle of Wight Council, and use the energy to get us a floating bridge that actually works well and quickly. Even 94% availability means that 1 out of every 20 crossings doesn’t happen. Waiting times the other day were more than 30 minutes. Parts… Read more »
Vote Up70Vote Down
6, July 2019 3:05 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*