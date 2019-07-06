Floating bridge out all next week for chain replacement

This in from the Isle of Wight council, Ed

Experts will fit new chains to the Cowes floating bridge next week to replace the older existing chains – which are at the end of the normal operating life of three years.

To undertake the fitting, the floating bridge will be out of service from 7am Monday 8th to 7pm Friday 12th July [date and time amended by Ed to read correctly].

This is also to ensure that depth surveys are carried out on the new chains to satisfy the Cowes Harbour Commission’s minimum depth requirement for chain clearance.

A foot passenger service will be in place for the week, from 5am each morning.

End of life for current chains

The current chains are the original ones used on the previous floating bridge and have now come to the end of their period of use, having been in place for three years.

The new chains, coupled with the rubber matting installed last year, should further reduce noise and vibration when the bridge docks.

“Bridge continues to work well “

The bridge continues to work well and last month operated for 94.3 per cent of its scheduled operating hours, carrying 40,163 foot passengers and 19,200 car users, including over the busy festival period.

The new chains are expected to last two to three years.

Image: © Allan Marsh