From 1 December Island residents will pay a contribution of £10 for replacement recycling and waste wheeled bins in a move that could save the council’s waste services up to £33,000 a year.

Presently the service is picking up the bill for all the 3,300 bins that were reported lost or stolen on the Island last year – a huge number that is unsustainable.

The savings from the new charge is equivalent to almost two full time care assistant posts and is part of the council’s drive to use residents’ money wisely and balance its budget – an option agreed at the Full Council budget setting meeting in February 2016.

Residents charged less than half of cost

Cllr Michael Murwill, Cabinet member for waste management.

“This charge is less than half what it costs the service to replace the bin and is an appropriate amount for people to pay that means that money can be used for other front line services. “The waste service is paying for far too many bins and cannot continue to do so. Sadly, a small minority of people are abusing this system to collect them to use as storage devices or to avoid recycling. “I think that the vast majority of residents who look after their bins and use them properly will think that this is a good way for the waste service to be responsible with their money.”

Report theft to police

If bins are stolen, they will be replaced free of charge , as long as the householder reports the theft to the police; new build properties will also get new bins as will people moving to an existing property, where a bin isn’t already there.

Residents are being encouraged to personalise their bins to protect against theft – and to also take greater care to prevent damage. Thefts must be reported via 101 or online and a crime reference number obtained.

The council is warning residents that a false reporting of a bin theft wastes valuable police resources and is a crime under section 5(2) of the Criminal Law Act 1967.

Food caddies, paper and card inserts and gull-proof sacks continue to be replaced free of charge.

How to order replacement wheeled bins

The online form to order a replacement bin will be available from 1 December. Households are entitled to have one black wheeled bin for their non-recyclable waste and a maximum of two green wheeled bins for recyclable waste.

For further information on exemptions and the evidence needed, please visit the Website or contact the waste team on (01983) 823777.

Top tips to protect your bin:

Numbering or personalising your bin with stickers or wraps helps make sure you get the right bin back after collection, and deters people from stealing it.

We advise you put your containers out for collection first thing in the morning by 7am rather than the night before and to make sure they are taken in as soon as possible after collection.

Bring your bin in as soon you can after collection as it reduces the chance that it could be stolen.

It is your responsibility to make sure your bin is kept safe. We would advise that you check around your property or that your neighbour hasn’t taken yours by mistake before requesting a new one.

Prevent damage to your wheeled bin and needing to replace it by not overfilling it – look at recycling items as much as possible to reduce the quantity.

