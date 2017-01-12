Council asks residents to look out for neighbours during the cold snap

This in from the council. Good advice for during the cold snap. Ed

The Met Office is forecasting a period of cold weather from Thursday 12 January to Sunday 15 January which could increase the health risks of vulnerable residents, including the elderly and those with serious illnesses.

In addition to the lower than average temperatures – strong winds, ice, sleet and potential snow flurries may cause some disruption on the Island’s roads.

St Mary’s under pressure

With St Mary’s Hospital currently under significant pressure, residents are being asked to check on vulnerable relatives, neighbours and friends to ensure they are keeping warm and have supplies of medicine and food. People are also requested to take extra care should conditions turn icy, particularly on untreated surfaces, to prevent falls which could lead to fractures requiring hospital treatment.

Councillor Steve Stubbings, Executive member for adult social care and public health, said:

“The forecast cold snap could catch people out so we are asking those who can to keep an eye on elderly or vulnerable residents to make sure they are keeping warm and well. “There is a range of information and advice on the council and NHS websites about staying warm and how to access help and support if required. “Our adult social care teams are continuing to work closely with our colleagues in the NHS to try to ease the pressures at St Mary’s as much as possible.”

