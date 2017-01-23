Council leader accused of ‘crocodile tears’ over ‘profound disappointment’

Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart, earlier today issued a press release expressing his ‘profound disappointment’ at the failure to get all parties working together.

The leader criticised members of Labour, Liberal Democrat and the Island Independents for not “coming forward” to work with the Conservative/UKIP/IMG (Independent Members’ Group) alliance.

Lumley: Tories “Hell bent on destroying public services”

Lead Labour councillor Geoff Lumley told OnTheWight,

​”Neither my colleague Cllr Hollands nor I have come forward as we could not possibly work with people who are hell bent on destroying public services to vulnerable people. Tories, Ukip and people who were dishonestly elected in opposition to them four years ago. “Remarks by the new Tory/Ukip Alliance leader during last year’s budget-setting demonstrate that he is no friend of public services and entirely in thrall to austerity. It is our job now to hold this new Council leadership to full account and to ensure Islanders are fully aware of what they are offering come the May elections.”

He went on to add,