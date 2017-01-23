Council leader: ‘Profound disappointment’ at failure to get all parties working together

This latest news shared by Councillor Dave Stewart – Leader of the Isle of Wight Council. Ed
New Isle of Wight Council Leader, Conservative Councillor Dave Stewart, has expressed his “profound disappointment” that attempts to get all parties working together has been ignored by many Island Councillors.
On Wednesday a cross-party group (led by just 13 Conservatives of the Island’s 40 councillors) was voted in to shoulder the burden of running the Council, following the shocking and disgraceful resignation two days earlier of the former Leader and Deputy, Cllrs Jonathan Bacon and Steve Stubbings, and, in recent days, by several of their colleagues.
New leader voted in
A majority of councillors voted for an alternative administration to replace them after the ruling ‘Island Independent’ group fell apart. During the meeting Cllr Stewart issued a plea to councillors of all political persuasions to work together in the few weeks remaining before local government elections in May and invited them to contact him if they were interested in doing so.
Cllr Stewart commented today,
“My attempts to persuade Councillors to put differences aside for a short while for the good of the Island has fallen on many deaf ears. I’ve heard nothing from the overwhelming majority of Island Independents, Labour and Lib Dem Members.
“The belligerent and childish behaviour of a few members at the full council meeting embarrassed the public and other Councillors and caused the Chairman to apologise to the press and public present. I subsequently had conversations with a few Island Independents one of whom expressed an interest in being considered for an executive position, but subsequently declined for reasons which I understand.
“Councillor Lumley had chosen not to come forward and that is a matter for him. I hope he and others will nevertheless look to work collectively for the good of the Island in the remaining few weeks of this current council but that is their decision.”
Seven days to prepare budget
Cllr Stewart added,
“The previous leader and his deputy simply walked away because of the deep divisions within their own party and apparently without even informing their own group. After almost four years of so-called Independent decision making, a cross-party alliance must now urgently set a budget, within the financial situation we find ourselves inheriting.
“We have just seven days to get this preparation (which usually takes six months) done and know we have a legal obligation to do so. It’s a huge challenge, but we must step up and deal with the dreadful situation we are confronted with. I thank all the members of my own party, and others with different political views who have already agreed to step up to the mark.
“We will take the necessary action and I will provide the leadership the Island needs and expects at this difficult time.”
Tim
23.Jan.2017 8:59am
You only had to listen to all that childish bickering at the last council meeting to realise what a lost cause this is.
Many of those present conduct themselves in a civilised respectful manner but for Mr Stewart’s caretaker administration to work it needs all councillors to behave themselves
steve stubbings
23.Jan.2017 9:27am
Having spent 3 years and 8 months uncompromisingly defending his decision to ‘scrutinise’ rather than work together for the benefit of the Isle of Wight, the new leader expects the public to swallow this?
Maybe having finally sat down and looked at the numbers they’re realising that their Government has presented them with a difficult task.
I wish them all the best.
Jim Moody
23.Jan.2017 10:08am
It’s not a ‘caretaker’ administration. There is no such animal in the council’s constitution. This is a con-trick Con-Ukip administration. Why would other councillors join such a rabidly rightwing lashup? To share in the voters’ outrage that this new council will be cutting (in Big Lie technique termed ‘making savings’) into all that Islanders need? This Con-Ukip council has grabbed power to do the bidding of vicious Tory central government. Tories stand for privilege and not for the majority.
Vix Lowthion
23.Jan.2017 11:00am
This is a blatant attempt to portray the Conservatives as the non political, non partisan party. When the reality is that to join is coalition you have to vote for or abstain in a vote to put a Conserative leader in charge of the council – just weeks before the budget is decided.
Dave Stewart is standing as a party political leader and so this is party politics brought by his own party. We had 3.5 yrs of an Independent Council – without party politics – and he continued to vote against it for that reason. The party politics comes from himself.
mat
23.Jan.2017 11:13am
Cllr Stubbings abstained ?
Vix Lowthion
23.Jan.2017 11:17am
He’d also resigned from the Executive – so wasn’t going to offer his services.
Colin
23.Jan.2017 11:38am
I always understood that each political group prepared a “budget” anyway. Is this incorrect?
Therefore, not just one week to prepare. Of course, opposition budgets are easy really as no-one expects to have to implement them. Plus I would expect Mr Metcalfe and his officers will have done a considerable amount of work.
As to everyone coming together for “the good of the Island”; that option has been on the table for a long time and given that it was not taken up last summer…
This will be Cllr Stewart’s group budget. It will be the same pot of money that the Indies had. Let’s see how it is choosen to be spread.(thinly and with a few gaps, no doubt). Unless of course central government is now going to have a change of heart or more likely, come up with some wizard wheeze that is barely legal but will end up costing the council tax payers shovel-loads in the future. All this nonsense about a caretaker position. There is no such position.You’ve taken the leaders job for 15 weeks; get on with it without the excuses before the event.
Man in Black
23.Jan.2017 11:46am
The Conservative councillors have had the same amount of time to create an ‘alternative budget’ as any other group, so need to stop bleating about only have seven days now they are in power.
It’s important to be aware that Dave Stewart cannot claim that the budget proposal that goes to full council on the 22nd Feb is the Bacon/Stubbings budget as the Indies made it very clear last week that they had not formalised their proposed budget.
Drone
23.Jan.2017 11:40am
Dave Stewart says the cross party group was voted in on Wednesday night.
Not true!
He was voted in as leader on Wednesday night, then it was He who assembled the “cross-party” group.
steve stubbings
23.Jan.2017 11:48am
Absolutely true, Drone, but don’t be surprised, everything Whitehouse/Whittaker puts out on behalf of the caretaker is riddled with inaccuracy and untruth.
Jonathan Bacon
23.Jan.2017 1:56pm
The only offer to an Island Independent to join the Executive that I have heard about was made on the basis that that member should abstain from voting against Dave as the new Leader! The last proper attempt at Cross Party working was the Budget Liaison Group which Dave Stewart walked out of.
Old Knobby
23.Jan.2017 2:04pm
He’s our own Donald Trump!
Alan Price
23.Jan.2017 2:10pm
Jonathan,
Nice interview yesterday….
Before your executive fell apart how many cross party members did you actually have?
retired hack
23.Jan.2017 12:46pm
Dave Stewart and his group, helped by a number of (presumably) non-card carrying conservatives, have been sniping from the sidelines for years, denying the Island Independents a majority in the Council to get through any coherent agenda. Now perhaps, belatedly, they are coming to understand the challenges of running a minority administration. It does for all the world sound as though the ground is being laid for the blame for what is about to happen to be diverted away from the people doing it.
tiki
23.Jan.2017 2:47pm
Well said Retired Hack.