Council leader criticised for saying he was ‘pleased’ 4,500 food vouchers given to vulnerable children

At tonight’s Isle of Wight full council meeting the leader of the council, Dave Stewart, was criticised for the use of the word ‘pleased’ when talking about the number of food vouchers issued to struggling families during the pandemic.

In his report it stated:

Members will be pleased to know that over 4,500 food vouchers have been issued to support vulnerable children during the December and February school holidays under our connect4communities scheme.

Peacey-Wilcox: “Hold your head in shame”

Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox (Island Indie) said to Cllr Stewart,

“On item number 28, I surely cannot be the only councillor who felt offended by the use of the word ‘pleased’ when stating 4,500 food vouchers were given to vulnerable children. “It shows a total lack of respect to them. Indeed it speaks volumes of the Conservative government that we are in this situation. “As you agree you wrote the report I ask you to hold your head in shame and remove the word ‘pleased’ and replace with ‘given’ or ‘issued’.”



Stewart: “I think members would be keen to know”

Cllr Dave Stewart (Con) replied,