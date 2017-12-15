Council leader gives ‘truly disappointing performance’ during floating bridge debate says Cowes councillor

Thanks to Cllr Neil Oliver for this report from last night’s Cowes Town Council meeting, which included debate on the Cowes floating bridge.

OnTheWight invited Cllr Stewart to respond, but he replied “I have no comment to make at this time”. Ed

A rather disappointing performance from Leader of the Isle of Wight council (IWC), Cllr Dave Stewart, last evening (Thursday) at the Cowes Town Council meeting.

Invited to give a presentation and answer questions on the floating bridge, he said the IWC were reviewing the procurement process and restoring the new floating bridge – new chains seems to be the sum total of work carried out so far and ‘everything would be fine’.

Questions will be answered in ‘the report’

The report into the floating bridge would be published in the New Year and go to the IWC Scrutiny Committee on 9th January.

In the question and answer session most things seemed to be covered in ‘the report’, so weren’t going to be mentioned last evening (before it was in the public domain).

No Plan B

Cllr Stewart hadn’t crossed the river on the launch, so had no clear idea of the chaos it was causing to regular commuters, there was no plan’B’ if/when Floating Bridge 6 fails, no idea how a safe, regular, accessible and effective launch service might be provided.

I think his view might be summarised as: ‘Wait and see’, ‘it’ll all be alright in the New Year’, ‘a long term solution would be a bridge across further up the river’.

Truly disappointing performance

No clear answers on technical issues- weight and windage of the new bridge, chain clearance, un/loading process and times, passenger accommodation.

A truly disappointing performance!

Watch the video

Cameron Palin videoed the meeting via Facebook live. Anyone wishing to watch the proceedings can do so over on the Floaty McFloatfarce Page.

