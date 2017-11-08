Floating Bridge: Review findings not revealed until 2018

This in from the council.

OnTheWight posed three very simple questions on the floating bridge over two weeks ago and are still waiting for a response from officers. Ed

The findings of a robust review into the design, build and delivery of the new Cowes floating bridge will be made public in January.

A team led by council leader, Cllr Dave Stewart, has studied a large volume of documents, many of which are in the public domain, and is in the process of interviewing those involved in commissioning, designing and operating the new vessel.

Alongside the review, major efforts are ongoing into bringing the floating bridge back into service as soon as possible.

Councillor Stewart said,

“I am committed to leaving no stone unturned during this review and gathering as much information as I can about the processes followed and actions taken by the council, its contractors and any other outside bodies involved in the delivery of the new floating bridge. “We owe it to residents to undertake a thorough investigation due to the large amount of public money involved and the level of disruption that has been caused. We need to understand exactly how we have ended up in this unacceptable position and what we can learn for the future to ensure nothing like this happens again. “I would like to thank Red Funnel and Cowes Water Taxi for continuing to provide a service outside of peak times, Cowes and East Cowes town councils for their ongoing co-operation and the community action group for keeping us informed of residents’ views.”

A report will be presented to the council’s Scrutiny Committee in January, from which comments and recommendations will be taken forward to Cabinet for action.

Cllr Stewart said,

“We think it is absolutely appropriate that the Scrutiny Committee should look very closely at this whole matter and recommend a course of action based on their conclusions. And running parallel to this process the vital work is continuing to ensure the floating bridge is back in service as soon as is practically achievable.”

