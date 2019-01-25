Council offering £2 Floating Bridge ‘Oyster card’ for free until April

Don’t get too excited, but for a limited period, Isle of Wight council are offering to give you their Floating Bridge ‘Oyster Card’, so you can load credit up on the card, to gradually spend on floating bridge journeys. The upside? You’ll pay less for the journeys.

close up of a two pound coin

The council share this latest news about the Cowes floating bridge. Ed

Saver Cards which provide cheaper travel on the Cowes Floating Bridge will be free until the end of April.

As a good will gesture, the Isle of Wight Council is offering the card at no cost for the next three months, instead of the usual £2 fee to buy one.

Using the floating bridge can also help ease congestion around Newport while the roadworks are in place on Staplers.

Ward: Cheapest and simplest
Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“The Saver Card is the cheapest and simplest way to use the floating bridge.

“It works in the same way as the Oyster Card in London, with cash credit stored in an online account which deducts money as and when it’s used.

“The floating bridge is a good alternative for journeys in and out of Newport while the water main replacement works are carried out on Staplers.”

Runs on all tides
The floating bridge now runs in all tides and the current timetable can be found on the Website.

Once registered, the Saver Card gives a considerable saving to floating bridge users, in comparison to the casual ‘pay as you go’ rate.

Cards are available from SpyVelo, Medina Road, Cowes, and Halls Convenience Store, Ferry Road, East Cowes.

Cards must be registered online for the savings to apply. For more information about the Saver Card, visit the Website.

Image: ankur-dave under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 25th January, 2019 6:28pm

By

