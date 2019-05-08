Isle of Wight Council say Housing Benefit payments should appear today

The Isle of Wight council share this latest update. Ed

Delayed housing benefit payments are now being paid into people’s accounts, the Isle of Wight Council can confirm.

Around 3,400 payments have now been processed and should appear in accounts within the next few hours.

The council remains in constant dialogue with its bank to ensure every payment is processed successfully and as a matter of urgency.

The council would once again like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by this delay and will be investigating the issue to ensure a repeat does not occur.

How to claim bank charges

If any customer has received bank charges due to the delay in the housing benefit payment due on Tuesday 7 May 2019, please e-mail housing.benefit@iow.gov.uk with ‘7th May 2019 housing benefit late payment – bank charges’ in the e-mail subject line in order they can be prioritised.

Please send a copy of the relevant month’s bank statements, including transactions and charges.

Alternatively, write to the Housing Benefit, Revenue Services, PO Box 238, Newport, PO30 9FP, including a copy of the relevant bank statements.



Bank charges will be covered if the charges were incurred solely due to the delay in receiving the housing benefit payment.

The authority is also offering to write to tenants’ landlords to explain the situation, if required.

Hardship fund

People in genuine hardship can access further assistance through ‘Help Through Crisis’ by calling 01983 823859 or by visiting www.iow.gov.uk/HelpThroughCrisis

There is a limited fund to provide immediate emergency help with food, gas and electricity.

Image: Images of Money under CC BY 2.0