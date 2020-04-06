Council suspends scaffolding charges for next four weeks

Island Roads and the Isle of Wight Council understand that everyone is affected by this unprecedented situation and we are keeping our services under constant review.

In line with our commitment to supporting businesses through this difficult time, on 27th March we agreed that any existing scaffolding on the public highway from that date will not incur a charge if work has been stopped due to the pandemic.

Reviewed after four weeks

This extension will be granted initially for four weeks and be reviewed after that period according to the latest Government advice.

If there is any reason where a company is still working but is unable to remove scaffolding because of Coronavirus, we are happy to consider the case on its merits.

Some charges may be applicable

Charges may be applicable to sites that are operating as normal or in respect of new applications.

We hope that these measures will give some support to scaffolding and construction companies at this difficult time.

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



If you live alone stay at home for 7 days if you have either:

– a high temperature

– a new continuous cough



If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days. The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.



This will help to protect others in your community while you are infectious.



Do not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital.



You do not need to contact NHS 111 to tell them you’re staying at home.



The Government has decided that the NHS will not be testing people who are self-isolating with mild symptoms.

News shared by the Isle of Wight council’s press office. Ed

Image: Keith Dodrill under CC BY 2.0