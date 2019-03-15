Council to suspend floating bridge on Saturday due to predicted winds

The council shared this news to Facebook at 1pm today – it was not sent to the press, but we share it with you here. Ed

Due to the impending arrival of Storm Hannah, we have taken the decision to suspend the Cowes floating bridge Service for the day tomorrow (Saturday 16 March.)

We are taking this safety precaution due to an exceptional situation beyond our control.

With winds predicted to be in excess of 20 knots, the chains need to be slackened to maintain clearances over the chains. With slack chains and strong winds, it is likely that Floating Bridge will be unable to land square to the slipway.

Therefore the decision has been made to suspend the service for the day.

The service is due to resume at 6.30am on Sunday morning.

A passenger launch will be in operation tomorrow from 5am to 10.30pm.