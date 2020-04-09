Council tip closure prompts renewed call for action on fly-tippers from the CLA

The Coronavirus pandemic has forced councils to temporarily close their household recycling centres to the public, prompting fears of an increase in fly-tipping incidents.

The CLA encourages both landowners and farmers, along with the public, to report any fly-tipping incidents to their local authorities.

Call to farmer and landowners

Farmers and landowners can go some way to preventing fly-tipped waste on their land by ensuring gates to fields are locked, opening up concealed entrances so they more visible to passers-by, using CCTV in black spots and reporting all instances to the police or local authority.

CLA South East Regional Director North Michael Valenzia said,

“It is shocking to hear reports of fly-tipping incidents especially at this time of lock-down. The closure of tips is understandable, but can’t be used as an excuse to dump rubbish in our countryside. “Farmers and landowners are victims of this crime yet have to clear up fly-tipped waste from their land, which we estimate costs on average about £900 per incident. If they don’t they face prosecution themselves, while the environmental impact is also considerable, especially if items such as asbestos are dumped.”

The CLA has long called for decisive action in tackling this scourge by publishing a 5-point action plan in 2017.

Report fly tipping

As a result the Government introduced new regulations in 2018 which enabled local councils to issue fixed penalty notices or fines of up to £400 for small scale fly-tipping.

Fly tipping can be reported to local councils via the Government Website or anonymously to Crimestoppers, by phoning 0800 555 111.

News shared by Michael on behalf of Country, Land and Business Association (CLA). Ed

Image: peter_curb under CC BY 2.0