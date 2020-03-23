Important news on how best to deal with your rubbish if you’re self-isolating

The Isle of Wight Council has issued advice for households which have suspected coronavirus (Covid-19) infections for disposing of waste.

The authority has issued new guidance for putting out rubbish to protect people and reduce the risk of spreading infection.

Keep personal waste inside for at least three days

When self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms for seven or 14 days, to protect our recycling and waste collection crews please follow these simple steps:

Place all personal waste such as used tissues, wipes, kitchen roll and cleaning cloths in to a rubbish bag.

When full, tie the bag and place in a second and tied securely.

Keep this waste separate from other waste in the room/household in which you are self-isolating.

Please keep aside inside your property for at least 72 hours before putting out for collection (ie. keep it indoors and do not set out for collection until 3 days have passed after tying the second bag).

Other recycling and waste can be disposed of as normal.

Rubbish tips open

Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh household recycling centres are open. Please remember to practice social distancing while disposing of your recycling and waste.

For more further information and service updates, visit our Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: © Recyling Waste World