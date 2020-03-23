Isle of Wight Coronavirus News Updates – 23 Mar 2020

Important news on how best to deal with your rubbish if you’re self-isolating

If anyone in your household is self-isolating because of coronavirus, the council has just issued this new guidance on how best to deal with your rubbish to reduce it spreading and to protect waste collection staff.

Waste collection operator

The Isle of Wight Council has issued advice for households which have suspected coronavirus (Covid-19) infections for disposing of waste.

The authority has issued new guidance for putting out rubbish to protect people and reduce the risk of spreading infection.

Keep personal waste inside for at least three days
When self-isolating with Covid-19 symptoms for seven or 14 days, to protect our recycling and waste collection crews please follow these simple steps:

  • Place all personal waste such as used tissues, wipes, kitchen roll and cleaning cloths in to a rubbish bag.
  • When full, tie the bag and place in a second and tied securely.
  • Keep this waste separate from other waste in the room/household in which you are self-isolating.
  • Please keep aside inside your property for at least 72 hours before putting out for collection (ie. keep it indoors and do not set out for collection until 3 days have passed after tying the second bag).

Other recycling and waste can be disposed of as normal.

Rubbish tips open
Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh household recycling centres are open. Please remember to practice social distancing while disposing of your recycling and waste.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: © Recyling Waste World

