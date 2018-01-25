Council to seek views of some residents on shopping habits

This in from the council. Ed

Thousands of Island households will be contacted from this week and asked about their shopping habits, to help the council plan for high street and retail development.

The telephone survey, undertaken by NEMS Market Research, is looking to call around 1,500 homes.

The chat – lasting about six minutes – is designed to find out about Island shopping patterns and will help the council understand retail needs and plan for potential future retail development, to ensure that it is promoted in the right locations.

Leader: “Need an Island that works for everyone”

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said,

“This important survey is part of the our manifesto commitment to review planning strategy so that it best meets the needs of residents and businesses in the years to come. “We need an Island that works for everyone and having an up-to-date strategy that can feed into our ambitions for regeneration while spending taxpayers’ money wisely is vital. “I very much hope householders that are contacted will take part as this is very important. I would also like to stress this call is genuine and on behalf of the council.”

If residents are contacted and are unsure if the call is genuine, they can contact the council’s Trading Standards team on (01983) 823000 to check.

The results will inform part of the Island Plan Review – a key planning strategy for the Island. To learn more about the review please visit the iWight Website.

Image: sevilaydurul under CC BY 2.0