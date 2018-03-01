The Island deserves better than ’death by a thousand cuts’ says Indie Cllr

Leader of the group of Island Independent councillors, Ian Stephens, shares this latest news. Ed

The Island Independent Group submitted an alternative budget for consideration by the Isle of Wight Council. As anticipated, it was not voted for by Conservative members.

However, as announced by the Conservative Council Leader Dave Stewart in his speech to Council on Wednesday night, that decision was made without considering the merits of the proposals and was based purely on the fact that the proposals were made shortly before the budget meeting.

Unthinking approach to the vulnerable

This approach compounds the unthinking approach to the vulnerable in the community shown in the budget that was agreed by Conservative members.

The Conservative Administration continues to show a reticence to consider any approach other than cuts which largely harm those least able to look after themselves.

Proposals to refinance the PFI Roads contract, significantly reducing its cost to the Council, were rejected despite advice having being obtained from the Local Government Organisation who have advised on successful refinancing exercises in other parts of the Country.

Who authorised loans?

Proposals were also made by the Independents to refinance the significant loans, in the region of £125million, currently held by the Council.

A senior Council officer claimed that it was not possible to refinance loans without paying a redemption penalty of £35million. The response is puzzling as redemption is not sought, but also poses the more worrying question as to how the Council came to take out loans on such terms and who authorised taking these loans out.

Increasing reserves whilst cutting services

Further, part of the Conservative proposals directed money to increase the Council reserves. While it is wise to have money for a rainy day, this needs be balanced against the very real current needs of the Island community.

It is unfortunately clear that what is being done by the Administration is simply to build up a slush fund that will be spent on buying votes next time local elections are looming.

Measures to improve IWC finances ignored

Councillor Ian Stephens, Leader of the Island Independent Group, said:

“It is a shame that on Wednesday night opportunities to pursue measures that could significantly improve Council finances were ignored. The refinancing proposals we put forward have been looked at carefully and independent expert advice has been taken on them. “It is puzzling why the Administration will not even look at them and seek out advice beyond local officers who are rejecting them out of hand. We seem to have a culture both in the Conservative Group and amongst senior officers that is focussing simply on austerity measures and which shows no interest in looking at ways to avoid the Island’s death by a thousand cuts. The Island deserves better.”

