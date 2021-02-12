Councillors promised prior notice of St George’s Way road works: See map of diversions

Councillors were promised prior notice of the road closure and diversions, but Cllr Ward announced it at last night’s Cabinet meeting instead. News OnTheWight has the map of diversions within

St george's way diversions cropped

At last night’s Cabinet meeting Cllr Ian Ward, the member responsible for transport and infrastructure announced the latest major road improvement works in Newport, including a ‘significant diversion’ for St George’s Way.

Local ward member Cllr Geoff Brodie (Ind Lab) said he and Cllr Matt Price (Con) had been promised at a briefing they would be given prior notice about the major works. Instead they heard it being announced by Cllr Ward at the meeting.

Cllrs promised advance notice
Following News OnTheWight’s report about the announcement last night, Cllr Brodie says he has been contacted by many residents asking about the diversion plans.

Cllr Brodie told News OnTheWight he and Cllr Price had been given details of the diversion (see map below) a month or so ago, but were promised advance notice of any public announcement if they kept it confidential.

Why councillors not informed?
News OnTheWight has written to Cllr Ward to ask why that advance notice wasn’t given to councillors as promised and will update once we hear back.

St George's Way diversions

Friday, 12th February, 2021 10:32am

By

2 Comments on "Councillors promised prior notice of St George’s Way road works: See map of diversions"

Colin

That’s going to jam up South Street then. With an extra four sets of traffic lights to go through, the diverted traffic will no doubt cause chaos on all the other routes around the town. When will this diversion be implemened and for how long? Queues back as far as Arreton I predict…

12, February 2021 11:31 am
Adam T

Think it would be a better idea to make 1 lane to turn into Morrisons/M&S and then they have 2 lanes to hold traffic all along Church Litten. They’re going to need it with all the traffic! Best avoid the town with these works!

12, February 2021 12:07 pm
