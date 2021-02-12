Councillors promised prior notice of St George’s Way road works: See map of diversions

At last night’s Cabinet meeting Cllr Ian Ward, the member responsible for transport and infrastructure announced the latest major road improvement works in Newport, including a ‘significant diversion’ for St George’s Way.

Local ward member Cllr Geoff Brodie (Ind Lab) said he and Cllr Matt Price (Con) had been promised at a briefing they would be given prior notice about the major works. Instead they heard it being announced by Cllr Ward at the meeting.

Cllrs promised advance notice

Following News OnTheWight’s report about the announcement last night, Cllr Brodie says he has been contacted by many residents asking about the diversion plans.

Cllr Brodie told News OnTheWight he and Cllr Price had been given details of the diversion (see map below) a month or so ago, but were promised advance notice of any public announcement if they kept it confidential.

Why councillors not informed?

News OnTheWight has written to Cllr Ward to ask why that advance notice wasn’t given to councillors as promised and will update once we hear back.

Click on the image to see larger version.