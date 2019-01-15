Councillors to receive 4,000+ strong petition against changes to Newport parking charges

Controversial plans to introduce parking charges in Newport will be debated by councillors tomorrow (Wednesday) after thousands signed a petition in protest.

Almost 4,000 people signed a petition asking the council not to implement parking charges in Newport — and to instead work with local businesses to improve usage of Isle of Wight Council car parks.

‘Another nail in the coffin for small business’

Traders on Nodehill, Newport — officially known as Upper St James St — have previously warned removing free parking and charging for overnight parking on the street would be ‘another nail in the coffin for small business’.

A similar petition relating to parking in Ryde went before the council at the end of November, with members voting to reconsider the charges.

Motion to reconsider

A proposal has been put forward by Newport councillor, Geoff Brodie, asking that:

“Cabinet reconsider the proposed new parking charges in Newport in their 2019-20 Budget recommendation to full council.”

The issue will be debated at full council, tomorrow (Wednesday), at 6pm at County Hall.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: video4net/ under CC BY 2.0