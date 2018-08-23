Cowes Enterprise College: Celebrate record-breaking GCSE results

Eve shares these GCSE results news on behalf of Cowes Enterprise College. Ed

Cowes Enterprise College is celebrating its strongest ever GCSE results – the fourth year in a row since joining Ormiston Academies Trust that its results have improved.

Despite the challenges posed by new tougher GCSEs this year and a new grading system across all subjects, students improved again on the previous year’s excellent results, with strong progress shown across key subjects.

New GCSE grade boundaries explained We’ve moved into a new world with GCSE results. Although letter grades will continue to be valid as a means of employers judging results, by 2020, GCSE certificates will contain only number (9 to 1) grades. The grades now run from 9 to 1, with nine being the highest. 9 is a new higher level, actually higher than the old A* grade and will be awarded in more limited numbers than A*. To understand how the numbers compare against the previous letters, the following graphic from the Department of Education illustrates it more clearly than a description will.

Improvements in English and maths

Overall, over three-quarters of students (76%) achieved a Grade 4 or higher in both English and Mathematics, with a 4 set by the Government as a benchmark pass. This was up on last year’s figure of 65%. Additionally, 50% of students achieved above a Grade 5 (defined as a strong pass) in both subjects, up from 41% in 2017.

Whilst there was strong progress across the board, this was particularly evident in English, where a remarkable 89% of students achieved a Grade 4 or above, significantly above the national average and up 14 percentage points from last year.

Notably, 72% of students received a Grade 5 or above in the subject. In maths, 78% of pupils were awarded a Grade 4 or above, up five percentage points on last year. Additionally, 55% of pupils scored a strong Grade 5 or above. Impressive improvements were also made in Science and Humanities.

Top of the table

Many students at the academy scored at least one Grade 9, the new top grade with an equivalence to a very high A*. One standout success story came from a student who was awarded no less than 8 Grade 9s.

16 students achieved 52 Grade 9s between them, including: Benjamin Austin, Adam Baker, Tanya Ekova, Bethan Fifield, Annabel Fletcher, Oliver Goodall, Akhilla Hancock, Archie Jardine, Amie Jupe, Wojciech Magier, Jennifer Markham, Lara Mogollon, Isabel Munro, Reece Nicholls, Emilia Shannon, and Kieran Wetherick

Head: “Testament to dedication, talent and positive attitudes”

Rachel Kitley, Principal of Cowes Enterprise College, said:

“We are delighted that our Class of 2018 have risen to the challenge of the new, tougher GCSE exams to achieve our best year of results. Today’s results are testament to the dedication, talent and positive attitudes of our students, supported by their teachers and parents, and they can all be very proud of themselves. The standards have been continuously raised, ensuring that our students are prepared not only for their exams, but the phase of their lives. “Since joining Ormiston Academies Trust, Cowes Enterprise College has gone from strength to strength. We look forward to building on these achievements year after year and continuing our commitment to our young people.”

CEO: The “students fully deserve their success”

Nick Hudson, CEO of Ormiston Academies Trust, said:

“I would like to congratulate everyone at Cowes Enterprise College on this year’s GCSE results – the students fully deserve their success. As a Trust, it is our absolute priority to ensure that every student fulfils their potential, no matter what their background. “We are delighted to see these results from Cowes Enterprise College – it is fantastic to see the academy continuing its strong upward trajectory.”

Location map

View the location of this story.