Cowes Floating Bridge: As lockdown measures are eased guidance for using the bridge updated

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus lockdown the Cowes floating bridge has given priority to blue-light services and essential workers.

As the lockdown measures begin to ease; with those unable to work from home being allowed to return to work; some pupils returning to school on 1st June (next Monday), and some shops reopening in the next couple of weeks, News OnTheWight sought an update on who can use the Cowes floating bridge.

Stay at home – as set out in law

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council told us,

In spite of the partial easing of lock-down restrictions, all bridge users are reminded that government guidance states it is still very important that people stay at home unless necessary to go out for specific reasons set out in law. Before travelling please consider whether your journey is absolutely necessary. If you are travelling with us as a foot passenger, please observe social distancing (minimum of two metres) at all times, please note that this will result in foot passenger capacity being reduced. All users are reminded that cash will not be taken on board. For all casual travellers without a Floating Bridge Saver Card, tickets can be purchased by cash or contactless from the shoreside ticket machines prior to boarding, or you can pay by card or by using your mobile phone account via our Web app; please visit iowfb.uk

Consider all forms of transport before using public transport

Travel for school children will be in line with the government advice which says people should “consider all other forms of transport before using public transport”.

If they can’t walk, cycle or drive to their destination, they are advised to: