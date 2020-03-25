Isle of Wight council reverse Floating Bridge usage limitations

Yesterday Isle of Wight council issued a press release that opened, “From Wednesday 25th March at 0500 the Cowes floating bridge will limit passengers and vehicle journeys to blue-light services and essential workers only. “

This caused much consternation.

They have just issued the following statement they labelled as an ‘update’.

The Isle of Wight Council has clarified the new arrangements for the floating bridge to make it clear that the bridge is still open to all users, but that essential workers will be given priority.

A spokesman said:

“The floating bridge is still operating, and we are prioritising foot passenger and vehicle journeys to ensure essential workers can cross all times.

“Other passengers are still able to use the service but we would remind people of the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

“We will ensure that staff and foot passengers are able to maintain social distancing, whilst keeping this vital transport link available for those who need it.

“Therefore foot passenger capacity will be reduced so that lower passenger accommodation will be limited to six people, and the upper deck limited to twelve people.

“If necessary, empty vehicle lanes may be used for foot passengers.

“All users are reminded to use either prepay at the ticket machines or use a Saver Card as we will not be handling cash at this time.”