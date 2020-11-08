Cowes Floating Bridge still out of service due to mechanical failure

The Isle of Wight council apologise for the inconvenience caused as yet another failure occurs on the Cowes Floating Bridge – after it was out of action for 13 weeks being fixed

Suspended service sign at the Cowes Floating Bridge - with the message suspended again

The Isle of Wight council say the Cowes Floating Bridge 6 (FB6) will remain out of service until at least Monday (9th November) due to a mechanical fault.

The say,

“An hydraulic ram on the vessel developed a fault on Saturday morning which meant the prow could not be lifted.

“The council is working hard with its contractors to ensure the issue is resolved as quickly as possible so the service can resume at the earliest opportunity.”

This follows FB6 being out of service for 13 weeks and problems with the hydraulics apparently being fixed, as well as being suspended last weekend due to an oil leak in the hydraulics.

Passenger launch
The IWC advise that the launch service for foot passengers and cyclists is in operation and they “apologise for any inconvenience caused”.

The foot passenger launch has cost the IWC over £200,000 in the last couple of years (see full details in our Deep Dive series).

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

