CPR Challenge raises awareness and over £1,000 for new defibrillator

Colleagues at Specsavers in Newport, Isle of Wight hosted an epic 12-hour CPR challenge on 21st November to raise the necessary funds for a defibrillator that will be housed in store.

The need for a machine on the High Street was highlighted by locally qualified CPR IOW Volunteer and Fundraiser ambassador for the British Heart Foundation, Dana Edkins-Wherry.

A subject close to her heart

The store was inspired by Dana’s story – who has her own internal defibrillator in her chest as she has a serious hereditary heart condition which causes irregular heart rhythms and ectopic beats.

This has driven her commitment to support numerous fund-raising efforts on the Island.

12-hour challenge

Ahead of the big day, Dana gave CPR training to Specsavers colleagues as well as Halifax and Warren James. To support the 12-hour challenge, Specsavers hosted a raffle rammed full with over 48 wonderful prizes contributed by high street businesses.

With the support from the local community, the target fund of £1,000 to cover the defibrillator was exceeded with an astonishing £1,111 being raised on the day.

First three minutes of cardiac arrest crucial

Louise Walker, Head of the Ambulance Training and Community Response Services (ATCoRS) says:

“We were absolutely thrilled to learn that Dana and the Specsavers team are raising funds for a Public Access Defibrillator (PAD). As an Ambulance Service we fully support their campaign and certainly commend the efforts of all those involved. “No doubt the 12 hour CPR challenge was exhausting, but also very rewarding. We know only too well how the first three minutes of an out of hospital cardiac arrest are the most crucial and so another defibrillator for the Newport area really is most welcome.”

Store representative, Sue Dorman, says:

“A cardiac arrest can happen at any time, and without this lifesaving equipment, an individual could lose their life. It is therefore imperative that we have a defibrillator on our high street should anyone in the local area ever need one.”

Access during opening times

The defibrillator will be stored at Specsavers 107 High Street and will be available for use during store opening hours 9am-6pm on weekdays, 9am-5.30pm on Saturdays and 9am-5pm on Sundays (with some exceptions including Christmas Day and some Bank Holidays).