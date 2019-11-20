Head to Newport High Street to show your support for CPR challenge

Specsavers and other businesses on Newport High Street are taking part in an epic 12-hour CPR challenge tomorrow (Thursday) to raise funds for a defibrillator.

The urgent need for a machine on the High Street was highlighted by British Heart Foundation ambassador Dana Edkins-Wherry, who has her own internal defibrillator in her chest.

Dana says if a bystander performs CPR in a cardiac arrest it increases chances of survival to one in four – demonstrating its importance in literally saving lives.

CPR Training

Colleagues at Specsavers and the local businesses of Halifax and Warren James have received official training for the event, however they need the help of the community to get involved and take part.

Dana will be on hand to give the crucial CPR training so everyone can join in.

48 businesses donated to raffle

In quest to encourage donations the BHF mascot will be on hand for some entertainment and Specsavers will be hosting a raffle full of wonderful prizes (48 donated from local businesses already).

Image: cliff_77 under CC BY 2.0