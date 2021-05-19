Isle of Wight teenager features in acclaimed podcast series about long-term missing

Isle of Wight teenager, Damien Nettles, went missing in mysterious circumstances on 2nd November 1996. He has never been found.

Damien is the subject of the latest episode of The Missing podcast series. Hosted by Pandora Sykes and created in collaboration with charity, Missing People, and community interest group, Locate International, the podcast examines Damien’s case and speaks with his mother Valerie Nettles.

The podcast series is about the one per cent of long-term missing people who have never been traced. Sunday Times Culture describes it as, “A true crime show with a difference.”

Do you have information?

Damien’s family know that there will be some people who still don’t know the details. And perhaps one of them holds the key to solving the case once and for all.

Anyone who has information, but does not want to go to the police, can share it with Missing People via their Website.

Missing for 24 years

The Nettles family have had the continued support of thousands of Islanders in their search for Damien over the last 24+ years and as each year passes, campaigns for information leading to his remains are launched.

Never forgotten

The mystery of Damien’s disappearance led to an eight-part mini series by the BBC and Damien’s portrait has been included in a national art exhibition. His mother, Val, has written a book about her experience in the hunt for Damien and there’s even a new investigation for intelligence being carried out by University of Central Lancashire’s (UCLan) first Missing Persons Community Investigation Team.

Listen to the podcast

You can find out more about the podcast series by visiting the Website or searching for The Missing on platforms where you get your podcasts.