The Chairman of Hampshire Police Federation, John Apter, has confirmed to OnTheWight that proposed cuts to Hampshire Constabulary staff and officers should not affect officers on the Isle of Wight.

On Monday, the Portsmouth News broke the news of the cuts, reporting “anger as Hampshire police commissioner set to increase office budget, despite force cutting 160 jobs”.

Apter: “Shouldn’t impact on Island Officers”

More than 160 police jobs are due to be slashed across the region to address a budget gap of around £7m. The staff cuts include 110 officers, but Apter has confirmed it’s not likely to affect the number of officers on the Island.

He told OnTheWight,

“It shouldn’t impact on Island Officers, but the Marine Unit might.”

£1pm rise in council tax to fund policing

The news comes just a few days after the Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane announced he’s planning to increase council tax by £1 per month to pay towards the cost of policing.

Full details of the proposed jobs cuts across the region in can be found in the Portsmouth News.