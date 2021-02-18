Cycle track between Alverstone and Sandown to close for major water works

Southern Water have announced they would soon be starting major water works and would need to closed part of the cycle track between Alverstone and Sandown.

The track has only recently reopened after a long closure, causing concern and frustration from residents.

Isle of Wight council say they are in contact with the water company in an effort to minimise the impact that the works on track users.

A spokesperson for the Isle of Wight council said,

“The Isle of Wight Council is aware that Southern Water is planning to carry out works to a water intake at the Sandown treatment works and as a result have said they would need to close the cycle track between Alverstone and Sandown for safety purposes. “Indications are that this may be for some months. Given the recent reopening of the route after a long closure, the Isle of Wight Council is anxious to ensure that the route is accessible to riders and walkers as soon as possible. “The council will be liaising with Southern Water to minimise the impact that these works have on use of the track. “Southern Water as a utility does have certain legal powers to undertake works on the highway and has to carry out such works in a safe manner, so might need to close roads and paths to do so. “The council is currently seeking further information from Southern Water to clarify the situation.”

Image: Gemma Evans under CC BY 2.0