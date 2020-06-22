CycleWight need your help to lobby for better Isle of Wight cycling conditions

Check out CycleWight to find out more about how you can help them lobby for better cycling routes and conditions on Isle of Wight roads

family feeding the ducks by dinosaur with bicycles nearby

Cyclewight – an advocacy group that seeks better cycle provision on the Isle of Wight – has launched a campaign to lobby for ‘better cycling for all’.

The group are calling on Islanders to get involved to help them achieve the following aims:

  • New segregated cycling routes
  • Improvements to existing routes
  • Better conditions for cycling on the road
  • Better provision for children to cycle to school

Useful initiatives
The latest update encourages cyclists to look at the Wide My Path Website. They say,

This site allows you to highlight places where you think paths could be improved or measures to make roads more walking/cycling friendly.

You can vote on what other people have already done.

This is a great tool for us to use with the council. Please take just five minutes to have a look.

Visit the CycleWight Website to find out more, or follow them on Twitter or Facebook.

Image: © Visit Isle of Wight

Monday, 22nd June, 2020 8:45am

By

