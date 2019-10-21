‘Dairy Innovator of the Year Award’ for Isle of Wight farmer

Flying the flag for the Isle of Wight, Paul Griffin from Briddlesford Lodge farm picked up Gold Award for the ‘Dairy Innovator of the Year’

Paul Griffin receiving BFA award

The Isle of Wight was represented at the British Farming Awards last week (17th October) at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham.

Robert Chapman, of Westover Farm, was shortlisted for the ‘Contractor     Innovator of the Year’ award.

Gold Award for the ‘Dairy Innovator of the Year’
Paul Griffin, of Briddlesford Farm, won the first place Gold Award for the ‘Dairy Innovator of the Year’.

Paul said,

“I am thrilled to receive this award, which recognises the fantastic support of the whole team at Briddlesford.

“We pull together to make this business what it is today.”

The main sponsors of the event are The Farmers’ Guardian and Morrisons. 

Celebrating diversity and innovation
Ben Briggs, editor of Farmers’ Guardian said,

“These awards reflect the breadth of the farming industry, celebrating the diversity and innovation present in an industry which faces continuing change and challenges.”

Finalists came from around the whole of the UK.

Monday, 21st October, 2019 10:13am

By

