Damien Nettles: 24 years since Isle of Wight teenager was last seen

Today, 2nd November 2020, marks 24 years since Isle of Wight teenager, Damien Nettles, went missing.

He waved goodbye to his Mum before heading out to a friend’s party in East Cowes, never to return home.

Damien would have been 40 this year.

Family believe he was murdered

Since that night on 2nd November 1996, Valerie Nettles (Damien’s mum) and her family have never stopped searching for answers about his disappearance, or where his remains may be.

They believe he was murdered and that there are several people still living on the Isle of Wight who are aware of what happened.

Share information in confidence

If you have information relating to the disappearance of Damien, you can share it in confidence with the Local International charity.

The charity are working with University criminology students to review Damien’s case file and identify leads the Police can progress further. Once completed, the report will be sent to Damien’s cold case officer.

Read Val’s story

Last year Valerie published The Boy Who Disappeared, her story of Damien’s disappearance and the following years, including the “initial botched police investigation”, the untimely death of a key suspect from a drug overdose and rumour and speculation about the Island’s drug culture.

To date over 5,000 copies (paperback and downloads) have been sold.

The book is available to buy via Amazon. A Kindle edition is also available.

Follow Val’s Blog, or the Facebook Page for more info.