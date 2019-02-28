Day of action focuses on impact rising temperatures have on ‘delicate ecosystems’

This Saturday, 2nd March, Islanders concerned about the future of the planet will be gathering in St Thomas’s Square for another climate change rally (and this time, a picnic too).

In January around 200 Islanders came together for the Extinction Rebellion (XR) march through Newport, during which a letter was delivered to Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, calling on his council to join others from around the country, including cities like Bristol, to declare a climate emergency.

To date, the group has received no reply from the council leader.

Focus of latest rally

Organisers say the focus of Saturday’s day of action will be the wider ecological emergency.

Campaigners are encouraged to wear black armbands and others will be carrying banners, placards and a coffin: standing in silence to signify the impact of increasing global temperatures on the earth’s delicate ecosystems:

Humanity has wiped out 60% of mammals, birds, fish and reptiles since 1970 99% of coral reefs will be wiped out if temperatures rise by 2 degrees Celsius Scientists warn that the sixth mass extinction event is underway

Where and when

XR supporters will meet in St Thomas’ Square, Newport at 12.30pm on Saturday, 2nd March for a peaceful rally, calling for action.

This will be followed by a picnic in Newport – so don’t forget to take food, blankets and your singing voices!

For more details contact xriw.info@gmail.com

Image: © Vix Lowthion