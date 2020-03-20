Details of reduced service on South Western railway and Island Line due to Coronavirus

In light of the Coronavirus outbreak South Western Railway have advised they will be running a reduced service on their network from Monday 23rd March until Friday 27th March.

Some routes will not have a train service or a replacement bus service.

SWR say that spread of the COVID-19 means that like most other organisations, more of their staff are having to follow advice to stay at home unwell and self-isolate for up to 14 days.

They say that by reducing the number of trains running, they can focus on ensuring a reliable timetable for passengers who still have to travel, especially healthcare professionals, police and fire service workers

Island Line

Island Line will be running one train per hour, XX.49 from Ryde Pier Head and X.18 from Shanklin.

Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo via Guildford

A reduced service will run on this route, with two trains an hour (1 ‘fast’, 1 ‘slow’) between Portsmouth and London Waterloo, in both directions. Additional services will also be in operation during peak periods. The London Waterloo to Haslemere trains will not run. Stopping services will call additionally at Milford and Witley in both directions. The last service from London Waterloo is at 22:45.

Portsmouth to Southampton and Eastleigh

Portsmouth to Southampton Central Trains will run between Southampton Central and Fratton, with one train every hour, in both directions. The last service from Southampton Central is at 22:44, with the last service from Fratton at 21:42.

Portsmouth to Basingstoke (and London Waterloo)

There will be an hourly service between Portsmouth Harbour and Basingstoke, in both directions. Please change at Basingstoke for services towards London Waterloo. The last service from London Waterloo is at 21:00 connecting to the last service from Basingstoke at 22:00.

Details of all changes can be found on the SWR Website.

Image: © Simon Galloway