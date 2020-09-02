Developer seeking to increase number of dwellings by 50 per cent

A developer in Binstead is looking to add more houses to its current scheme.

Planning permission was granted in 2017 to build nine houses on Newnham Road, and now a further application has been submitted to extend the plot by five more.

Phase two

At the moment, the nine properties are being built and the other land is a grass paddock but developers Planning Solutions are looking to build phase two of the scheme — two three-bed and three four-bed houses.

Agents for the development, Strickland Wright, said in planning documents the homes will be of similar character and a seamless addition to the local neighbourhood.

New road

A road has already been built in the first part of the development for the future use of the new proposed houses.

Island Roads has conditionally agreed to plans.

Have your say

To view the planning documents and comment on proposals, you can visit the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal, searching 20/01256/FUL.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview