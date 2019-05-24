Devoted Mountbatten nurse recognised with prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse

Emma shares this latest news on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed

Mountbatten is proud to announce that Dee Curless is the first end of life community nurse specialist on the Isle of Wight to be presented with the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

Consultant Nurse Dee has cared for Islanders who are approaching and at the end of their lives, as well as supporting their friends and families, at Mountbatten for the past 22 years. She is being given the recognition by community nursing charity The Queen’s Nursing Institute (QNI), which has been in existence since 1887, for her commitment to high standards of patient care, learning and leadership.

Speaking about the moment she received the letter confirming the title, a humbled Dee said:

“When the news arrived in the post, I opened the envelope – I was on my own at the time – and I had quite a moment! “I’m very proud to be a nurse, so having recognition of that contribution endorses your practice and makes you feel that you’re being recognised. But this wouldn’t have happened if this organisation hadn’t enabled me in the way that it has, and supported the team and me. This isn’t just about me, this is about the work of the whole team who I’ve strived to help and work with, in the name of giving the best patient care that we can. Being a guest in someone’s home is a privilege, and I am mindful of this at every visit. Every nurse wants to give her patients the best care that she can – that’s why people become nurses.”

On 21 June 2019, Dee will travel to London to receive the official Queen’s Nurse badge and certificate, and she will need to revalidate her commitment to the Queen’s Nurse title at the beginning of each year.

Dee said,

“I’m sure it’ll be a very emotional day, but also a very proud day.”

Nurses who hold the title benefit from developmental workshops, bursaries, networking opportunities, and a shared professional identity.

Oldman: Rigorous application process

Dr Crystal Oldman CBE, Chief Executive of the QNI said:

“On behalf of the QNI, I would like to congratulate Dee and welcome her as a Queen’s Nurse. Queen’s Nurses serve as leaders and role models in community nursing, delivering high quality health care across the country. “The application and assessment process to become a Queen’s Nurse is rigorous and requires clear commitment to improving care for patients, their families and carers. We look forward to working with Dee and all other new Queen’s Nurses who have received the title this year.”

Arnold: Delivers exceptional standard of nursing

Liz Arnold, Mountbatten’s Director of Nursing, said:

“It is with immense pride that we offer our heartfelt congratulations to Dee, who has devoted her life to deliver an exceptional standard of nursing to Island people. Whilst we know that Dee will find great difficulty accepting such recognition and praise, it is no less than she deserves and those she has supported would surely join us in celebrating this achievement.”

Mountbatten’s Nurses are directly funded by our Isle of Wight community – no other charity gives Mountbatten money to fund this service.