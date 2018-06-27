Did you or a family member know powerboat racer, Joe Carstairs?

Film production company – Westward Ho! Productions – have been in touch about a documentary they’re making about one of our very own Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes, Joe Carstairs.

They’re keen to hear from anyone who might have known the American heiress – known as the ‘fastest woman on the water’.

Isle of Wight connection

Joe Carstairs spent several years on the Isle of Wight in the 1920s when she was a powerboat racer. She initially commissioned a boat from Sammie Saunders and then went on to set up her own boat building business, Sylvia Yard, on the River Medina.

Islanders who worked with Joe include her chief engineer, Joe Harris; foreman, Arthur ‘Gubby’ Gubbins; boat painter, Jimmy Dexter and Bert Hawker, who designed the boats.

Are you related to any of the above? Did they share stories with you of their time with Joe, or perhaps you knew her personally yourself.

Get in touch

The documentary makers would like to hear from Island Island residents who’ve had a connection with Joe, whether that was personally or professionally.

If this is you (or a family member), please get in touch with Zenia Selby by emailing zenia.selby@gmail.com – she hopes to start filming in early July, so act now to be included.

Image: © Classic Boat Museum